Jordan’s Way visits American Rescue League in Laurel

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jordan’s Way, a national non-profit that uses social media to raise money for animal shelters, recently brought the attention of its thousands of followers to the American Rescue League in Laurel.

Elisha Dykes, the rescue director, said Laurel is just the latest stop for the non-profit founder Jordan Way.

“He travels all 50 states and tries to get as much donations for each shelter as he can,” said Dykes. “In the past year, he has actually raised over three million dollars for shelters nationwide, and our shelter was chosen for this event.”

The shelter worked with Jordan’s Way on a social media campaign featuring the American Rescue League board members, staff and community members tackling different challenges and games to garner attention from donors and get donations rolling in.

“We had tortilla challenges,” said Dykes. “One that some of the board members actually had to eat dog treats to see what they taste like. We had the crack egg on your head challenge. We were locked in the cages; we had to have a bail-out challenge. We had an ice bucket challenge. It was a ton of fun up here yesterday.”

The event also showcased the adoptable animals and brought back previous adopters.

“It was heartwarming to see our former adopters come in because it shows the community that they do still support us even after the adoption is done,” said Dykes.

American Rescue League is continuing to accept campaign donations for six more days to hopefully reach its goal of $20,000.

