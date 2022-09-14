Win Stuff
Hattiesburg zoo welcomes Motely, the new cotton top tamarin

The Hattiesburg zoo recently added a new member to its animal family.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg zoo recently added a new member to its animal family.

The 7-year-old cotton top tamarin named Motely joined the zoo from the Electric City Aquarium in Scranton, PA. He will live alongside the Hub City’s current female tamarin, Gidget.

Although guests can already visit Motley, Hattiesburg Zookeeper Sara Monfra said he is currently quarantined in a separate space from Gidget to ensure he is free of diseases that can spread to the rest of the animals.

“Gidget, our girl that’s been here, lost her mate a few months back,” said Monfra. “So, we were kind of looking for another mate for her, another friend. They are super, super social, and we have already seen a difference in her behavior just with having him next to her. So he is quarantining next to her so that way they can still talk and see each other.”

According to the zoo, the cotton-top tamarins are native to northwestern Columbia but are endangered, with less than 6,000 individuals remaining in the wild.

Gidget and Motley are visible from the boardwalk in the Asia section of the zoo.

