City of Hattiesburg passes $140.4M budget for FY23

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council passed the city’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The $140.4 million budget highlights infrastructure, employee pay and a balanced general fund.

The council called a special meeting for Tuesday so that council members could decide whether or not to pass the proposed budget by the Sept. 15 deadline.

For more details on the budget, click here.

