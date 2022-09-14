Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty

Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) – A border patrol horse died in the line of duty, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector.

Jayce, the agency’s mounted patrol partner, was on patrol near Carrizo Springs when he came in contact with a downed power line.

The horse fell to the ground and succumbed to his injuries. The rider was not hurt.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, Jayce served the agency “with honor for over 11 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Kalyn Gail Jones, of Laurel,...
UPDATE: Owners react after a crash causes fire at David’s Grocery
According to the police department, Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported...
Missing New Orleans man found safe, according to HPD
Katelynn Hardy is wanted on five counts of felony shoplifting.
WANTED: Sumrall woman wanted on five shoplifting charges
Timothy Taylor, pictured here upon his arrest in 2019, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for...
Taylor found guilty of attempted murder of Jefferson Davis deputy

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones is expected to testify eventually but hasn’t attended the trial so far.
Infowars lawyer: ‘There were false statements’ on Sandy Hook
HUD
Experts warn about scams targeting public housing seekers
Experts warn about scams targeting public housing seekers
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
Ex-town official pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge
Kalyn Jones had her first day in court on Wednesday.
Bond set for woman accused of causing fire at Jones Co. grocery store