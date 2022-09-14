Win Stuff
Bond set for woman accused of causing fire at Jones Co. grocery store

Kalyn Jones had her first day in court on Wednesday.
Kalyn Jones had her first day in court on Wednesday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman accused of crashing her pickup truck into a Jones County grocery store on Monday night and causing a fire had her first day in court on Wednesday.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Kalyn Jones’ charges were upgraded in Jones County Justice Court to felony malicious mischief and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

She was given a bond of $50,000 for both charges.

The sheriff’s department said 21-year-old Jones, of Laurel, allegedly drove into David’s Grocery, located at 959 Lower Myrick Road in Laurel, with a Ford Ranger pickup truck, causing a blaze that brought fire and smoke damage to the business.

Jones remains incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

During her appearance, the judge ordered Jones to be sent back to the detention center following a loud, profanity-laced outburst in the courtroom.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

