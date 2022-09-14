Win Stuff
Pirates to visit Pocket Museum

The Pocket Museum is hosting 'Pirates in the Alley: The Night of the Marauding Pirates' on Oct....
The Pocket Museum is hosting 'Pirates in the Alley: The Night of the Marauding Pirates' on Oct. 15 in downtown Hattiesburg.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
From the Hattiesburg Convention Commission

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg has scheduled “The Night of the Marauding Pirates” for Oct. 15.

The gathering will take place from 7 pm. to 8:30 p.m. in and around the Pocket Museum.

For more information: pocket@hattiesburg.org

