Pirates to visit Pocket Museum
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
From the Hattiesburg Convention Commission
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg has scheduled “The Night of the Marauding Pirates” for Oct. 15.
The gathering will take place from 7 pm. to 8:30 p.m. in and around the Pocket Museum.
For more information: pocket@hattiesburg.org
