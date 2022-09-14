Pirates to visit Pocket Museum

From the Hattiesburg Convention Commission

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg has scheduled “The Night of the Marauding Pirates” for Oct. 15.

The gathering will take place from 7 pm. to 8:30 p.m. in and around the Pocket Museum.

For more information: pocket@hattiesburg.org

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.