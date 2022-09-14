Win Stuff
15th District ‘show-cause’ hearing set in Marion Co.

A 'show-cause" hearing has been set for Nov. 14 at the Marion County Courthouse.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Those who have fallen behind paying 15th District Circuit Court-ordered fines, fees, restitution or assessments have a little less than two months to catch up.

Or have a really good reason why that’s not possible.

Two of three the district’s judges, Prentiss Harrell and Claiborne “Buddy” McDonald IV, have scheduled a “show cause” hearing, set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, on the second floor of the Marion County Courthouse .

Probationers and post-release and non-adjudicated offenders are required to appear “unless you have paid up to date at the Circuit Clerk’s Office in Columbia.”

Payments must be made in cash, money order, cashier’s check or credit card. If paying by card, one must have a picture ID with the name matching the name on the credit card.

For more information, please go to the Facebook page of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

