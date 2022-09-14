Win Stuff
09/14 Ryan’s “Fool’s Fall” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Today is the most fall-like we’ll get with this cold front, but the rain stays away for a while.
09/14 Ryan's "Fools Fall" Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today we reach the peak of “Fool’s Fall” with our coolest and driest morning, but sadly it starts warming back up from here. Not by much thankfully, but it will still feel like summer for a few weeks more. It’ll be a gradual climb though. Today’s high will top out near 86 with clear skies and low humidity. Tomorrow’s high will be 89, and dewpoints will rise slightly into the low 60s. By the end of the week we’ll be back to average for this time of year, 90 degrees for our afternoon highs and upper 60s for our overnight lows. Over the weekend we’ll see our first chance of rain of 20% on Sunday, as it gets just hot and humid enough to give us a chance of a stray afternoon shower. Next week will trend a degree or two above average for our highs and lows, but will remain just as dry as this week. By next weekend though, a front is approaching and it looks like our long dry period will come to an end.

