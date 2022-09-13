Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

UPDATE: Owners react after a crash causes fire at David’s Grocery

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Kalyn Gail Jones, of Laurel,...
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Kalyn Gail Jones, of Laurel, drove into David’s Grocery, located at 959 Lower Myrick Road in Laurel, with a Ford Ranger pickup truck, causing a blaze that brought fire and smoke damage to the business.(Jones County Fire Council/Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An arrest has been made in the investigation of a local business that was heavily damaged by fire in Jones County Monday night.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Kalyn Gail Jones, of Laurel, drove into David’s Grocery, located at 959 Lower Myrick Road in Laurel, with a Ford Ranger pickup truck, causing a blaze that brought fire and smoke damage to the business.

Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner says multiple county volunteer fire departments responded to the fire around 9 p.m.

When the first fire unit arrived, firefighters found one side of the business in flames after being run into by the pickup truck, which was also taken over by fire after Jones fled the scene and left the truck there.

Bumgardner says witnesses on Robert Gentry Road, which runs beside the store, said the truck left a home on the road and lost control, fishtailing until hitting the store on the east side of the building. An explosion happened at the point of impact.

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Jones was later found and arrested by deputies. She is currently in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Additional charges are possible, according to Chancellor.

M&M, Glade, Sandersville, Rustin, Calhoun and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the fire, along with JCSD and EMServ Ambulance Service.

M&M, Glade, Sandersville, Rustin, Calhoun and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the fire, along with JCSD and EMServ Ambulance Service.

The incident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s department.

Bumgardner says the store took major damage to the kitchen area and smoke damage throughout. No injuries were reported at the scene, but according to Bumgardner, Jones had minor injuries when she was arrested by JCSD.

Store owner Jesse Lancaster says he’s thankful nobody was injured. He says the grocery will be closed in definitely.

“We’re just thankful that the girl didn’t burn up,” Lancaster said. “I don’t know how she got by all that, with all the electrical wires on it. We just thank God no one was hurt.”

“We’re gonna meet with our insurance folks and see (about reopening), we have no idea what the cost of rebuilding would be or anything like that and we’re just gonna take it step by step.”

Caption

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelynn Hardy is wanted on five counts of felony shoplifting.
WANTED: Sumrall woman wanted on five shoplifting charges
The driver of a Mercedes C-300 escaped serious injury Sunday after losing control of the...
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones Co. wreck
Freeman was last seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal back on Sept. 10, 1993.
29 years later, and the Angela Freeman case remains open
Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors

Latest News

Jordan's Way visits American Rescue League in Laurel
Jordan’s Way visits American Rescue League in Laurel
New Animal at Hattiesburg zoo
Hattiesburg zoo welcomes Motely, the new cotton top tamarin
Kuntry Kidz summit and expo
Pine Belt students attend the annual Kuntry Kidz Summit & Expo
Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries holding 3rd Annual Gala
Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries holding 3rd annual gala
According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, suicide is the second leading cause of...
Pine Belt mental health workers say tech & training key in suicide prevention