Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Taylor found guilty of attempted murder of Jefferson Davis deputy

Timothy Taylor, pictured here upon his arrest in 2019, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for...
Timothy Taylor, pictured here upon his arrest in 2019, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for the attempted murder of a police officer on Sept. 9, 2022.(Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Department)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A jury found 42-year-old Timothy Dewayne Taylor, of Prentiss, guilty of one count of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and cocaine - on Friday, Sept. 9.

Upon the jury’s verdict, Circuit Court Judge Prentiss Harrell sentenced Taylor to serve 26 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Hal Kittrell, the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney, thanked the jury for delivering a just verdict.

“We were able to take a violent individual off the streets and show that there are severe consequences for those who do harm to others in Jefferson Davis County,” Kittrell said.

The trial was in connection to the May 3, 2019, shooting of Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Barnes, which occurred at a trailer near State Route 42 and Duckworth Trail.

Barnes responded to a 911 call at the residence around 9 p.m. that evening. The sheriff’s department said that Taylor reportedly told Barnes “he wasn’t going to jail” before opening fire and hitting the deputy in the leg.

Following the shooting, officers from multiple agencies, including the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, surrounded the trailer, and a standoff began.

The sheriff’s department said early in the standoff that Taylor opened the front door and shot at the surrounding officers, and he shot at officers again when a SWAT team entered the trailer.

The standoff ended after Taylor eventually surrendered and officers took him into custody.

Barnes received treatment for his injuries at a local hospital and was later released. No further injuries were reported.

According to early reports, Taylor initially faced charges of attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer, three felony drug charges while in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelynn Hardy is wanted on five counts of felony shoplifting.
WANTED: Sumrall woman wanted on five shoplifting charges
The driver of a Mercedes C-300 escaped serious injury Sunday after losing control of the...
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones Co. wreck
Freeman was last seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal back on Sept. 10, 1993.
29 years later, and the Angela Freeman case remains open
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Kalyn Gail Jones, of Laurel,...
PHOTOS: Pickup truck causes fire after crashing into David’s Grocery; driver arrested
Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors

Latest News

Two people were injured in a house fire on Monday, Sept. 12, in Columbia.
2 injured in Columbia house fire overnight
FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, Jaden Smith arrives at the 28th Annual EMA Awards at...
Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis
According to the police department, Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported...
Missing New Orleans man found safe, according to HPD
FILE - In this March 8, 2017 file photo, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant listens to Senate floor...
Former Gov. Phil Bryant helped Brett Favre secure welfare funding for USM volleyball stadium, texts reveal