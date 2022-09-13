Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station

Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station(WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning.

Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and South Thomas Street.

Chris Copeland
Chris Copeland(WTVA)

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green later identified the victim as Parmvir Singh, 33, of Tupelo. An autopsy will be performed.

Major Chuck McDougald said Copeland approached officers shortly after they served a search warrant at a residence where they thought they may find him. They arrested Copeland without any trouble.

Officers arrested Copeland approximately four hours after the holdup.

Chief John Quaka said officers found out about the store robbery around 9:30 a.m. and found the wounded clerk.

An ambulance took Singh in grave condition to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelynn Hardy is wanted on five counts of felony shoplifting.
WANTED: Sumrall woman wanted on five shoplifting charges
The driver of a Mercedes C-300 escaped serious injury Sunday after losing control of the...
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones Co. wreck
Freeman was last seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal back on Sept. 10, 1993.
29 years later, and the Angela Freeman case remains open
Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing...
Sheriff’s department still seeking missing Jones Co. man

Latest News

FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, Jaden Smith arrives at the 28th Annual EMA Awards at...
Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis
If anyone has information on Frederick Tyler’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
New Orleans man reported missing to Hattiesburg Police Department
FILE - In this March 8, 2017 file photo, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant listens to Senate floor...
Former Gov. Phil Bryant helped Brett Favre secure welfare funding for USM volleyball stadium, texts reveal
.
Pickup truck causes fire after crashing into David’s Grocery; driver arrested