Pickup truck causes fire after crashing into David’s Grocery; driver arrested

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Kalyn Gail Jones, of Laurel, drove into David’s Grocery, located at 959 Lower Myrick Road in Laurel, with a Ford Ranger pickup truck, causing a blaze that brought fire and smoke damage to the business.(Jones County Fire Council/Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An arrest has been made in the investigation of a local business that was heavily damaged by fire in Jones County Monday night.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Kalyn Gail Jones, of Laurel, drove into David’s Grocery, located at 959 Lower Myrick Road in Laurel, with a Ford Ranger pickup truck, causing a blaze that brought fire and smoke damage to the business.

Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner says multiple county volunteer fire departments responded to the fire around 9 p.m.

When the first fire unit arrived, firefighters found one side of the business in flames after being run into by the pickup truck, which was also taken over by fire after Jones fled the scene and left the truck there.

Bumgardner says witnesses on Robert Gentry Road, which runs beside the store, said the truck left a home on the road and lost control, fishtailing until hitting the store on the east side of the building. An explosion happened at the point of impact.

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Jones was later found and arrested by deputies. She is currently in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Additional charges are possible, according to Chancellor.

M&M, Glade, Sandersville, Rustin, Calhoun and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the fire, along with JCSD and EMServ Ambulance Service.

The incident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s department.

Bumgardner says the store took major damage to the kitchen area and smoke damage throughout. No injuries were reported at the scene, but according to Bumgardner, Jones had minor injuries when she was arrested by JCSD.

