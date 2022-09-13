Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Petal to redraw some ward lines following uptick in population

The City of Petal is redrawing some of its ward lines.
The City of Petal is redrawing some of its ward lines.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Petal is growing, and because of that, some ward lines have to be redrawn.

This change comes after the 2020 Census responses showed that the city had more residents living in some areas than others.

“Initially, once we got to 2020, the census, the wards were out of balance,” said Mike Slaughter, president & owner of Slaughter & Associates Urban Planning Consultants.

Petal now has about 11,000 residents.

“Obviously, we’re a growing community,” said Mayor Tony Ducker. “So, more folks live in certain areas than they do other areas. So, we’ve got to get the right number of votes so the board of aldermen will be representing the appropriate amount of people.”

By law, the city has to look at its ward lines to ensure they’re in the regulation of the one person, one vote principle.

“So, we want to make sure we have equal voice, and the way you do that is the one person one vote principle and keep those percentages down at 10% or below,” Slaughter said.

That 10% number is significant; it’s the goal percentage for deviation. In simple terms, the overall deviation number is found by taking the overall population number and dividing it by the number of wards.

“You make the calculations... What percent on your largest populated ward, what percent is it above 2,000 - that ideal population smallest populated ward - what percent below that is, and then you add those two numbers together, and that needs to be 10% or less,” Slaughter said.

After the 2020 Census, Petal sat at a deviation rate of 18.8%.

Now, it’s taking steps to get that number down.

“We prepared a preliminary consultant plan that got them below that 10% threshold, but there was just a minor change that the aldermen would like to make between two wards, ward two and ward five, and we’re going to do that, and that will actually get the deviation on down below 5% which is even better,” Slaughter said.

Redrawing parts of wards two and five will only affect a few families.

“It’s not terribly many,” Ducker said. “It’s probably a dozen or so houses that were moved from ward two into ward five. It basically keeps a neighborhood intact. So, that’s a good thing.”

The city is expected to hold a public hearing about redrawing the lines within the next month.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Two Jones County teens were found this morning at 4:00 a.m.
UPDATE: Jones County Sheriff’s Department finds missing teens
Katelynn Hardy is wanted on five counts of felony shoplifting.
WANTED: Sumrall woman wanted on five shoplifting charges
The driver of a Mercedes C-300 escaped serious injury Sunday after losing control of the...
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones Co. wreck
Freeman was last seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal back on Sept. 10, 1993.
29 years later, and the Angela Freeman case remains open

Latest News

The City of Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation Dept. is having a cornhole tournament.
City of Hattiesburg to hold cornhole tournament
USM students start the installation of the mural
It’s a ‘Lucky Day’ at USM as work begins on new mural
Petal starts sidewalk repairs
City of Petal begins planned sidewalk improvements
Habitat
Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers, donations for accessibility projects