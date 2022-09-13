Petal to redraw some ward lines following uptick in population

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Petal is growing, and because of that, some ward lines have to be redrawn.

This change comes after the 2020 Census responses showed that the city had more residents living in some areas than others.

“Initially, once we got to 2020, the census, the wards were out of balance,” said Mike Slaughter, president & owner of Slaughter & Associates Urban Planning Consultants.

Petal now has about 11,000 residents.

“Obviously, we’re a growing community,” said Mayor Tony Ducker. “So, more folks live in certain areas than they do other areas. So, we’ve got to get the right number of votes so the board of aldermen will be representing the appropriate amount of people.”

By law, the city has to look at its ward lines to ensure they’re in the regulation of the one person, one vote principle.

“So, we want to make sure we have equal voice, and the way you do that is the one person one vote principle and keep those percentages down at 10% or below,” Slaughter said.

That 10% number is significant; it’s the goal percentage for deviation. In simple terms, the overall deviation number is found by taking the overall population number and dividing it by the number of wards.

“You make the calculations... What percent on your largest populated ward, what percent is it above 2,000 - that ideal population smallest populated ward - what percent below that is, and then you add those two numbers together, and that needs to be 10% or less,” Slaughter said.

After the 2020 Census, Petal sat at a deviation rate of 18.8%.

Now, it’s taking steps to get that number down.

“We prepared a preliminary consultant plan that got them below that 10% threshold, but there was just a minor change that the aldermen would like to make between two wards, ward two and ward five, and we’re going to do that, and that will actually get the deviation on down below 5% which is even better,” Slaughter said.

Redrawing parts of wards two and five will only affect a few families.

“It’s not terribly many,” Ducker said. “It’s probably a dozen or so houses that were moved from ward two into ward five. It basically keeps a neighborhood intact. So, that’s a good thing.”

The city is expected to hold a public hearing about redrawing the lines within the next month.

