New Orleans man reported missing to Hattiesburg Police Department

If anyone has information on Frederick Tyler’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to HPD, Frederick Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported missing to them. He was last seen on July 30, 2022, at a family member’s home off William Carey Parkway.

The police department says he left with two other people in a silver Mazda with an unknown Louisiana tag. He could possibly be back in New Orleans.

If anyone has information on Tyler’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.

