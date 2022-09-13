Win Stuff
National R&B Hall of Fame to open in Mississippi Delta

Rendering for the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame
Rendering for the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARKS, Miss. (WMC) - More than 50 years after its inception, The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame is set to open its doors.

A groundbreaking for the R&B Hall of Fame is set for Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. in Marks, Mississippi.

Plans for the hall of fame were announced all the way back in 1968 in Billboard Magazine (which you can read by clicking here).

The NRBHOF was formed in 2010 and has been inducted artists since 2013. So far, their inductees include B.B. King, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Michael Jackson, Prince, Jimi Hendrix and more.

The induction ceremony, which has been held in Detroit, will move to Mississippi beginning August 2023.

The target date for the opening of the museum is 2024.

