More cool, Fall-like air for your Wednesday

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 9/13
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the low 70s. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be our final Fall-like weather day before we begin to warm up. We’ll start off the day with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. Temperatures will warm up into the mid 80s tomorrow afternoon with sunny skies and low humidity.

Sunny skies will linger through Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. You may also notice the humidity beginning to creep back in.

We look to be rain free for the rest of this week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

