Missing New Orleans man found safe, according to HPD

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced that a man who was reported missing has been found.

HPD says Frederick Tyler has been located and is safe.

According to the police department, Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported missing after he was last seen on July 30, 2022, at a family member’s home off William Carey Parkway.

The police department says he left with two other people in a silver Mazda with an unknown Louisiana tag.

