Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

FDA to consider over-the-counter birth control pill

FDA advisers are set to discuss a potential over-the-counter birth control pill at a November...
FDA advisers are set to discuss a potential over-the-counter birth control pill at a November meeting.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration is set to consider the first-ever birth control pill that would be sold without a prescription in the U.S.

On Tuesday, a joint advisory meeting was officially scheduled for November.

Officials will review an application for over-the-counter approval of the contraceptive Opill, a non-estrogen pill taken orally once a day to prevent pregnancy.

Opill is currently available with a prescription.

HRA Pharma submitted the application weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A company official said approval will “help even more women and people access contraception without facing unnecessary barriers.”

Though the review is scheduled for Nov. 18, it’s unclear when a vote might take place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelynn Hardy is wanted on five counts of felony shoplifting.
WANTED: Sumrall woman wanted on five shoplifting charges
The driver of a Mercedes C-300 escaped serious injury Sunday after losing control of the...
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones Co. wreck
Freeman was last seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal back on Sept. 10, 1993.
29 years later, and the Angela Freeman case remains open
Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing...
Sheriff’s department still seeking missing Jones Co. man

Latest News

Alex Jones did not attend the opening of the trial Tuesday. He said on his show Monday that he...
Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower raises security flaws before Congress
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lands in London
Ukraine's dramatic advance seems to have genuinely shocked Russia.
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Jury gets R. Kelly’s child pornography and trial-fixing case