City of Hattiesburg to hold cornhole tournament

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get your beanbags and boards ready because the City of Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation is having a cornhole tournament.

It’s happening Thursday, Sept. 29, at Town Square Park. The tournament starts at 5:30 p.m.

Players must be at least 16 years old.

There is a $10 entry fee per team. Teams of one or two people are allowed.

The proceeds go to the Downtown Hattiesburg Farmer’s Market to help with future projects.

“They wanted to really get people to go downtown to shop for local products, and so, their idea was why don’t we work together to have things besides just shopping there,” said Nadine Armstrong, innovative programs coordinator for the City of Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation. “So, they’re bringing live music... and then, bring activities. So, even though it’s 16 years or older for the cornhole tournament, we’ll have activities for kids so they can do like hula-hooping or jump roping.”

Registration closes the day before the tournament at 5 p.m.

