Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Busted: Agents seize 250+ pounds of meth being smuggled into US

The drugs have a street value of $2.3 million, according to border patrol agents.
The drugs have a street value of $2.3 million, according to border patrol agents.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHARR, Texas (Gray News) – Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they seized more than 250 pounds of methamphetamine smugglers tried to bring into the country.

“Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said.

Authorities said officers found 266.75 pounds of meth concealed in a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico. The drugs have a street value of $2.3 million, according to border patrol agents.

The case remains under investigation.

According to Field Operations Director Randy Howe, the agency has seized 2,270 pounds of meth and 72 pounds of cocaine in the past week.

He said the estimated street value of the narcotics seized is over $35 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelynn Hardy is wanted on five counts of felony shoplifting.
WANTED: Sumrall woman wanted on five shoplifting charges
The driver of a Mercedes C-300 escaped serious injury Sunday after losing control of the...
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones Co. wreck
Freeman was last seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal back on Sept. 10, 1993.
29 years later, and the Angela Freeman case remains open
Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing...
Sheriff’s department still seeking missing Jones Co. man

Latest News

Ukraine's dramatic advance seems to have genuinely shocked Russia.
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
Franklin Senfles, 22, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years for selling Hailey Deickman,...
Man sentenced to 20 years for overdose death of teen who died days before graduation
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
NBA bans Suns owner Sarver 1 year, fine him $10M after probe
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly lawyer: Prosecution case relies on ‘perjurers’