2 injured in Columbia house fire overnight

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Fire Dept. responded to a house fire around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, which injured two civilians.

The fire occurred in the neighborhood around Virginia Avenue and C Street, where witnesses said heavy smoke was coming from the building.

Crews from Rescue Station 1 were the first to arrive on the scene, and firefighters immediately began rescue efforts once learning that someone was still inside the home. After a quick search, they successfully found and moved a male individual outside to safety.

The man reportedly suffered from smoke inhalation, but officials said he later walked away from the scene. A second individual also reported injuries. However, no firefighters were injured.

With Tri-Community VFD’s help, firefighters quickly controlled the fire once all civilians were safe.

The Columbia Police Dept. and AAA Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

