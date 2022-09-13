Win Stuff
09/13 Ryan’s “Sunny & Dry” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Nothing but light cloud cover, sunshine, and lots of blue sky today!
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Practically perfect weather is expected in the area over the next few days. Yesterday’s cloud cover did linger an hour or two longer, eventually drier air did move in and clear those skies. That’s how we’ll begin today: clear, drier, and sunny. Even though it was a bit drier, we still saw some misty areas out there...but only in our most fog-prone locations. This afternoon will warm into the mid 80s, still hot, but several degrees below our upper 80s/low 90s. It’ll steadily warm up over the next few days, topping out in the low 90s. Throughout it all, we won’t see a single drop of rain. In fact, it won’t be until around Sunday before we’ll even return to a 20% or so chance of a summer shower.

So, enjoy! We’ve certainly earned this after our last few weeks of rainy weather, so soak in that sunshine.

