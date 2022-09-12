WWII Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - World War II veteran William “Bill” Ellzey celebrated 10 decades of life at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Center in Ocean Springs.

Ellzey celebrated his 100th birthday alongside his wife Connie Ellzey and friends. Behind his wide smile is a lifelong of stories to tell. Ellzey was born on September 12, 1922 in Agricola and is the oldest of 9 children.

On May 28, 1941, he joined the Navy just six months prior to the Pearl Harbor attack. From there, Ellzey was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. He then spent time doing patrol duty for two years on the Marshall Gilbert Islands waiting to invade Japan.

“I was in all four years of World War II. I never saw my home or my parents for four years. My mother, father, brother, sister,” Ellzey said.

Ellzey has several stories during the time he was in the military. For instance, he clearly remembers the times he saw former president John F. Kennedy and his brother Bobby. According to Ellzey, he remembers seeing the brothers on PT boats in the water.

“The Kennedys were great with boats. They weren’t in my squad run, but they were in the same unit I was in. I would see them and say we won again,” Ellzey said.

After the war was over, Bill started a family and continued to work for the Navy Intelligence in Washington D.C.

“I married a lady and had three sons,” Ellzey said.

His first wife, Ruth Fairley, died in 1997. Ellzey then remarried to Connie, and the two have since been together.

Bill and Connie are now retiring in Ocean Springs. He is working on publishing a book filled with his adventures.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars center is hosting a car parade for Ellzey on Monday. Cars will be lining up at the center at 11 a.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.