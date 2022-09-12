WANTED: Sumrall woman wanted on five shoplifting charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to police, a Sumrall woman stole almost $20,000 worth of merchandise in five separate incidents of felony shoplifting.

The Hattiesburg Police Department issued five active arrest warrants for 28-year-old Katelynn Hardy in connection to the incidents, all of which occurred at the Hattiesburg Target.

Anyone with information about Hardy’s whereabouts should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

