WANTED: Sumrall woman wanted on five shoplifting charges

Katelynn Hardy is wanted on five counts of felony shoplifting.
Katelynn Hardy is wanted on five counts of felony shoplifting.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to police, a Sumrall woman stole almost $20,000 worth of merchandise in five separate incidents of felony shoplifting.

The Hattiesburg Police Department issued five active arrest warrants for 28-year-old Katelynn Hardy in connection to the incidents, all of which occurred at the Hattiesburg Target.

Anyone with information about Hardy’s whereabouts should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

