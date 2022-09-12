Win Stuff
Sheriff’s department still seeking missing Jones Co. man

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is still seeking the whereabouts of 59-year-old Lewis Guy Thornton, who was last seen on or around Friday.

Thornton stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 160 pounds to 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo on his left shoulder and on his right forearm.

According to the sheriff’s department, he was last seen walking in the Burnt Bridge Road area of Jones County with his Pit Bull named “Big Head.” A family member said the dog is not aggressive.

Lewis Guy Thornton and his dog named Big Head.
Lewis Guy Thornton and his dog named Big Head. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone with information on Thornton’s whereabouts is asked to contact JCSD Capt. Vince Williams at 601-425-3147 or call Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

