Second ‘early bird’ drawing for $1,000 set for Friday

Extra drawings lead up to the grand prize trip in the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion
-
-(The Mississippi Lottery)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Lottery Insiders have a chance to win a trip to New York City and be among a select group with a shot to become the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year, and entering early could put $1,000 in your pocket.

Friday, Sept. 16, the Mississippi Lottery will conduct the second of three random drawings of entries, resulting in one person winning $1,000 each time.

The first “early bird” drawing on Friday, Sept. 9, produced a winner from Sardis, Miss.

These “early bird” drawings are part of the Mississippi Lottery’s promotion tied to the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year, which began Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 30.

Insiders will have the opportunity to submit an entry in this new promotion featuring a grand prize of an expense-paid trip to New York for two, three nights at a Times Square hotel, welcome dinner, exclusive entertainment, New Year’s Eve dinner and entertainment, $1,000 spending money, two gift bags, ground transportation to and from NYC airports, hotel and activities in NYC and eligibility for the $1 million drawing during the live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

In addition to the Powerball promotion, the Mississippi Lottery will randomly select second, third, fourth and fifth prize winners to receive $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 cash, respectively.

There’s no purchase necessary to win, and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. J

You can become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking HERE to receive the special entry link. You must be 21 years or older to enter. You may only sign up once per e-mail address.

Each winner will be notified by certified mail.

To find out more about the rules of the promotion, click HERE.

