New electric vehicle chargers in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular across the Pine Belt, and Laurel is no exception.

Recently, the city installed four chargers off Spec Wilson Boulevard in the downtown area. The two pedestals can charge four vehicles at a time, and the charging cord can reach up to twenty-five feet.

Mayor Magee said this would provide an economic opportunity for the city and benefit tourists.

“We’re going to give them a boost to their next destination, free of charge because we want them to be here, the city of Laurel,” said Magee. “We want them to spend as much time here as possible, and we felt like this was a great way for them to enjoy what we have to offer.”

Magee also said that more electric vehicle chargers are coming to Laurel when the welcome center is completed in 2023.

