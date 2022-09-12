Win Stuff
MEMA, City of Jackson seeking project manager for O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant

This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.(Steve Helber | AP)
This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.(Steve Helber | AP)
By Anthony Warren and Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Twelve-hour workdays and weekend work likely will be on tap for the company chosen to handle the city and state’s response to ongoing problems at Jackson’s main water treatment facility.

Monday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the city of Jackson announced they were seeking a project manager or construction coordination personnel to “facilitate the response at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.”

Quotes are due back to the state by noon on Thursday, September 15.

The firm chosen will provide assistance with identifying potential vulnerabilities at the plant, assisting with the preparation of a resiliency plan, and helping manage the overall response to address problems at the plant.

In late August, equipment failures at the facility cut water service for tens of thousands of Jackson customers. Gov. Tate Reeves mobilized various state agencies, including MEMA and the National Guard, to help with the response.

