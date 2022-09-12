Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

It’s a ‘Lucky Day’ at USM as work begins on new mural

USM students start the installation of the mural
USM students start the installation of the mural(WDAM)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new mural will soon become a permanent part of the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg Campus.

Located under the Lucky Day arched walkway, the mural will serve as a reminder of USM’s support and connection with the fine arts community.

The mural was created during a Visiting Artists Workshop series in 2017, but its installation was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artists Alexis Gregg and Tanner Coleman collaborated on the design with the USM Art and Design program.

Allen Chen, an associate professor of art at USM, said that the inspiration for the artwork was based on students’ perceptions of the Hattiesburg area.

“The theme behind it is that they asked the students to think about growing up in Mississippi, the South and Hattiesburg,” Chen said. “So, they were asked to brainstorm what they feel represents Mississippi. Together they built these imageries and built this mural together in the span of three days.”

The university invites the city of Hattiesburg to celebrate the unveiling of the new artwork on Tuesday, Sep. 13, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Lucky Day Hall Walkway. The USM Dance department will also perform.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Two Jones County teens were found this morning at 4:00 a.m.
UPDATE: Jones County Sheriff’s Department finds missing teens
The driver of a Mercedes C-300 escaped serious injury Sunday after losing control of the...
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones Co. wreck
Freeman was last seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal back on Sept. 10, 1993.
29 years later, and the Angela Freeman case remains open
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

Latest News

Petal starts sidewalk repairs
City of Petal begins planned sidewalk improvements
Habitat
Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers, donations for accessibility projects
Board of Supervisors discuss MDOT plans for Highway 15
Board of Supervisors discuss MDOT plan for Highway 15
New electric vehicle chargers in Laurel
New electric vehicle chargers in Laurel