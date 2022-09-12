It’s a ‘Lucky Day’ at USM as work begins on new mural

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new mural will soon become a permanent part of the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg Campus.

Located under the Lucky Day arched walkway, the mural will serve as a reminder of USM’s support and connection with the fine arts community.

The mural was created during a Visiting Artists Workshop series in 2017, but its installation was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artists Alexis Gregg and Tanner Coleman collaborated on the design with the USM Art and Design program.

Allen Chen, an associate professor of art at USM, said that the inspiration for the artwork was based on students’ perceptions of the Hattiesburg area.

“The theme behind it is that they asked the students to think about growing up in Mississippi, the South and Hattiesburg,” Chen said. “So, they were asked to brainstorm what they feel represents Mississippi. Together they built these imageries and built this mural together in the span of three days.”

The university invites the city of Hattiesburg to celebrate the unveiling of the new artwork on Tuesday, Sep. 13, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Lucky Day Hall Walkway. The USM Dance department will also perform.

