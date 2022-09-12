Hattiesburg police arrest suspect on credit card fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 24-year-old Danuel Brooks, of Hattiesburg, on Sunday, Sept. 11, on one count of credit card fraud.

According to the police, Brooks allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases over the weekend.

Brooks is currently in the Forrest County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

