Hattiesburg police arrest suspect on credit card fraud

Hattiesburg police arrested Danuel Brooks for credit card fraud.
Hattiesburg police arrested Danuel Brooks for credit card fraud.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 24-year-old Danuel Brooks, of Hattiesburg, on Sunday, Sept. 11, on one count of credit card fraud.

According to the police, Brooks allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases over the weekend.

Brooks is currently in the Forrest County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

