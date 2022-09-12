Hattiesburg frees up ARPA funds for certain infrastructure projects

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Supply-chain slowdown triggered by the recent COVID-19 pandemic has revealed at least a bit of silver lining to at least one Pine Belt municipality.

Earlier this year, the Hattiesburg City Council had obligated about $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act money toward a fire truck and five sanitation trucks.

Now, those ARPA funds will be shifted as match money in the state’s one-to-one-dollar program toward water, sewer nd water projects.

“A lot of projects that we heard a lot about that will be those game-changing projects for those neighborhoods,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said. “And so, those things ... everything from Irene Chapel drainage to Martin Luther King water and sewer to Edwards Street sewer... there are about seven or eight projects listed that we will put in the portal and hope that those get funded.”

City leaders had known when they were ordered that it would be a while before the trucks came in because of supply chain issues. Thus, it would be a while before the city had to pay for them.

As it turned out, the city was able to pay for the new trucks with carryover money in the general fund.

So, the $1.4 million will be re-obligated to infrastructure needs.

The portal for municipalities and counties to submit applications for the infrastructure program opened this month.

For more details on the one-to-one matching program, click here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.