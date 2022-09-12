Win Stuff
Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers, donations for accessibility projects

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61 million adults in the United States live with a disability.
Habitat
Habitat(Gray)
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt said it hopes to help local families improve the accessibility of their homes.

The non-profit recently teamed up with Leadership Pine Belt to raise money to help families facing mobility issues.

Habitat’s Executive Director Michael Pascarella said that access ramps are a costly investment. However, with the help of Leadership Pine Belt, Habitat has raised funds to make it easier for people who use wheelchairs, scooters or other mobility aids.

“We get a lot of phone calls and requests for ramps, but we usually don’t have the funding for that type of stuff,” said Pascarella. “They’ve been raising money for us, and we’ve been getting families together and putting things together and getting ramps for families.”

Pascarella said the goal is to raise $10,000.

“We’re always looking for volunteers, and of course, look on our website for our donation page for just ramps alone because that money will be designated for ramps throughout this program,” he said.

So far, Habitat has raised $8,000 to build the ramps.

