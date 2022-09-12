Win Stuff
Fall-like weather has finally arrived!

Patrick WDAM Weather
Patrick WDAM Weather(WDAM)
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the low 70s. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will truly feel like Fall. We’ll start off the day with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. Temperatures will warm up into the mid 80s tomorrow afternoon with sunny skies and low humidity.

The nice fall weather will linger through Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, low humidity and sunny skies.

We look to be rain free for the rest of this week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

