Driver escapes serious injury in Jones Co. wreck

The driver of a Mercedes C-300 escaped serious injury Sunday after losing control of the...
The driver of a Mercedes C-300 escaped serious injury Sunday after losing control of the vehicle and rolling down an embankment near the Moselle exit on Interstate 59.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver escaped serious injury Sunday in a single-vehicle accident in Jones County.

Moselle and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59, just north of the Moselle exit.

The driver self-extricated herself from the Mercedes C-300 after losing control of the vehicle and it rolled down an embankment.

She sustained minor injuries and declined transport to the emergency room. No other injuries occurred.

The vehicle sustained major damage.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.

