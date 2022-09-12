City of Petal begins planned sidewalk improvements

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal is making more infrastructure improvements, with construction starting on sidewalks throughout the city.

The repairs will start on the sidewalks along North Main Street, but Mayor Tony Ducker said this is the first of several improvements along the road.

“It’s kind of a commitment to making improvements to every asset we have in the city,” said Ducker. “We basically are not widening them or lengthening them or anything of that nature. We are basically coming into sections where the concrete just hasn’t stood the test of time. So we will level that section out, and hopefully, we can make it better.”

Ducker said the city had $100,000 in the last budget for sidewalks, and with repairs like this project costing under $5,000, Petal plans to repair more over the next year.

“Over the next six months, 12 months, we would like to see multiple sections,” said Ducker. “So we’ve got a local contractor. We want to shop Petal first and use our folks as much as possible. Some of our personnel are helping out as well, removing some of the concrete and making upgrades as well.”

With the heavy foot traffic on these sidewalks, Ducker said it is important to have them in the safest walking condition.

“There are folks that try to use them via wheelchair or something of that nature,” said Ducker. “Bikes are actually supposed to be on the road, but every once in a while, you’ll see one of those on there. But they should be safe; we shouldn’t have to have issues of tree roots coming in under here, sections where they might have been undermined underneath. So those are the things that need to be addressed. They’re not really budget busters, but you know if we allocate the money in the right spots, we can really get a lot done.”

According to Ducker, the repairs on North Main Street are expected to be finished in the next two weeks.

