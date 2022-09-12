Win Stuff
City of Hattiesburg holds 9/11 memorial ceremony

Hattiesburg continues tradition, remembers 9/11
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States of America faced one of its greatest tragedies on Sept. 11, 2001.

Twenty-one years ago, 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial aircrafts, striking both World Trade Center towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Today, the City of Hattiesburg held their 21st memorial ceremony to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the 9/11 terrorists attacks.

The memorial ceremony began at exactly 8:46 a.m. Sunday with the tolling of a bell, marking the same time that the first plane hit the first tower.

“Sept. 11 was a daunting day for America, and one that nobody will ever forget,” keynote speaker Marshall Ramsey said. “I can’t remember where my keys are most of the time, I can barely remember what I did last week, I live a busy life.

“But I can remember every single detail of Sept. 11, 2001.”

Through the tolling of the bells, the playing of Taps and a 21-gun salute, the city honored the heroes and lives lost that day.

“The thing I love about this memorial is that it preserves tradition,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said. “It was a few weeks after Sept. 11, 2001, when the city decided to do a ceremony and (it’s) done one ever since.

“So, it continues the telling of that story, remembering.”

The Hattiesburg High School string quartet played the national anthem, and although none of the students were alive at the time of the attacks, Barker noted how the ceremony bridged the gaps between generations.

“This year, it was recognition that there’s so many folks who were alive and of voter age, in the military now, and in high school and college, and even young professionals. who weren’t there for the event,” Barker said. “So, it’s so important 21 years removed, that we tell that story and tell it frequently.”

The story so often sparks memories, and those memories of the day, are laden with emotion.

“With it being twenty-one years and me being an ex-service member, and also a first responder for over 25 years, every time this event come up, it just brings a lot of emotion back because I can remember where I was that day when the planes crashed into the towers,” Hattiesburg Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart.

“So, it’s always a very emotional moment for me when 9/11 comes around.”

Ramsey, whose illustrations post 9/11 earned national recognition, said that first responders like Stewart are tied tight to that time, that day, those moments.

“At the end of the day, I think 9/11 was one of those days where we realize the bravery of first responders, and the fact that they were running into the building while everybody else was running away,” Ramsay said. “So, there was a lot of emphasis (Sunday) on the fact that our first responders here in Hattiesburg, and all across the country, every single day, run into danger to protect us.

“I think that’s really important, not only to remember the dark day of 9/11, 2001, but to remember today, the role of first responders play in our lives.”

