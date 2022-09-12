City of Columbia participates in 9/11 Memorial Walk

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday, people around the United States of America took time to remember the men and women who lost their lives on 9/11.

With U.S. flags at half staff Sunday, the citizens of Columbia gathered early this morning at Fire Station Number One and began prayer.

They followed by grabbing flags before making their first steps for the annual 9/11 Memorial Walk. The 2-mile walk commemorates Sept. 11, 2001.

“This was such a big thing in my family,” Columbia Fire Department Captain Nathan Guy said. “I’ve been in this as a career for 18 years. I was working on the ambulance when 9/11 happened.”

Those participating in Sunday’s walk of honor stopped at the police station and sheriff’s department before ending the journey at Fire Station Number Two.

Guy said he’s happy to see people of all ages participate.

“We’re here to help and we want them to remember us during the good times as well as the hard times,” Guy said. “If the difficult time is the only time you think about us, then we’re always going to be confused with the bad guys or difficult situations.

“We’re regular people like everyone else. We just have a passion for helping others.”

Guy noted how the ties between the community and law enforcement are just as important now as they were 21 years ago.

“Now as times get harder, the focus is really on us and law enforcement,” Guy said. “We try to include as many people as we can in the community, not only those who do this for a living, but everybody that supports us.

“I’m a firm believer that if the community gets behind us, we can do our job so much better.”

