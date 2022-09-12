Board of Supervisors discuss MDOT plan for Highway 15

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting on Monday, Sep. 12, to discuss the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Highway 15 Safety Improvement Project.

The potential construction project would create a barrier down the middle of the median on 16th avenue.

The board voted to send a second letter to MDOT’s commissioner, Tom King. The letter lays out the continued concerns of the board and local businesses that would be affected.

“The concerns mostly being that the economic impact from this project, it will hurt the businesses, hurt their revenue, which of course, in turn, will mean that it could hurt our tax base,” said Board Attorney. Danielle Ashley. “And then secondly, the other concern that the board has is that emergency vehicles won’t be able to respond as efficiently as they need to.”

The letter further explains and asks King to reconsider the project entirely.

