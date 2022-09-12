Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Board of Supervisors discuss MDOT plan for Highway 15

Board of Supervisors discuss MDOT plans for Highway 15
Board of Supervisors discuss MDOT plans for Highway 15(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting on Monday, Sep. 12, to discuss the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Highway 15 Safety Improvement Project.

The potential construction project would create a barrier down the middle of the median on 16th avenue.

The board voted to send a second letter to MDOT’s commissioner, Tom King. The letter lays out the continued concerns of the board and local businesses that would be affected.

“The concerns mostly being that the economic impact from this project, it will hurt the businesses, hurt their revenue, which of course, in turn, will mean that it could hurt our tax base,” said Board Attorney. Danielle Ashley. “And then secondly, the other concern that the board has is that emergency vehicles won’t be able to respond as efficiently as they need to.”

The letter further explains and asks King to reconsider the project entirely.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Two Jones County teens were found this morning at 4:00 a.m.
UPDATE: Jones County Sheriff’s Department finds missing teens
The driver of a Mercedes C-300 escaped serious injury Sunday after losing control of the...
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones Co. wreck
Freeman was last seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal back on Sept. 10, 1993.
29 years later, and the Angela Freeman case remains open
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

Latest News

USM students start the installation of the mural
It’s a ‘Lucky Day’ at USM as work begins on new mural
Petal starts sidewalk repairs
City of Petal begins planned sidewalk improvements
Habitat
Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers, donations for accessibility projects
New electric vehicle chargers in Laurel
New electric vehicle chargers in Laurel