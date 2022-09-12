29 years later, and the Angela Freeman case remains open

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-nine years have passed and Angela Freeman remains missing.

On Sept. 10, 1993, Angela Freeman, 17 years old and pregnant, was seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal.

This was her last known whereabouts.

Just a few days following, Freeman’s car was found by the Mahned bridge in Perry County, Freeman was nowhere to be found.

Today, her case remains open and in the hands of the district attorney for the Twelfth Circuit Court.

“Of course, they have looked over it,” Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, “They’ve been in contact with me.”

Nobles sadi he was introduced to the case in 2007 as a member of Petal Police Department.

“There are a few things that they’re looking into, and my hope and prayer for this family is the DA would actually take a good look at this case and maybe a possibility that we can present this to a grand jury in Perry County,” Nobles said.

As time passes, it becomes harder to find evidence and witnesses to add to the case, but the investigators do their best to not get discouraged, Nobles said.

“Unfortunately, we’ve lost investigators (who) have worked on this case, and we’ve lost people (who were) involved in this case, so it makes it more difficult as time goes by,” said Nobles. “Do you give up on it? You never give up on it. You’re steady, constantly trying to work towards a resolution.”

Though the case in now in the hands of the district attorney, investigators hope to have answers for the Freeman family some day.

“I would love to, before I leave office, to be able to give some resolution to this case for that Freeman family, because they’ve suffered enough throughout this whole ordeal,” said Nobles.

Anyone with any information or evidence pertaining to the Angela Freeman case is encouraged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

