Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

29 years later, and the Angela Freeman case remains open

Freeman was last seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal back on Sept. 10, 1993.
Freeman was last seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal back on Sept. 10, 1993.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-nine years have passed and Angela Freeman remains missing.

On Sept. 10, 1993, Angela Freeman, 17 years old and pregnant, was seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal.

This was her last known whereabouts.

Just a few days following, Freeman’s car was found by the Mahned bridge in Perry County, Freeman was nowhere to be found.

Today, her case remains open and in the hands of the district attorney for the Twelfth Circuit Court.

“Of course, they have looked over it,” Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, “They’ve been in contact with me.”

Nobles sadi he was introduced to the case in 2007 as a member of Petal Police Department.

“There are a few things that they’re looking into, and my hope and prayer for this family is the DA would actually take a good look at this case and maybe a possibility that we can present this to a grand jury in Perry County,” Nobles said.

As time passes, it becomes harder to find evidence and witnesses to add to the case, but the investigators do their best to not get discouraged, Nobles said.

“Unfortunately, we’ve lost investigators (who) have worked on this case, and we’ve lost people (who were) involved in this case, so it makes it more difficult as time goes by,” said Nobles. “Do you give up on it? You never give up on it. You’re steady, constantly trying to work towards a resolution.”

Though the case in now in the hands of the district attorney, investigators hope to have answers for the Freeman family some day.

“I would love to, before I leave office, to be able to give some resolution to this case for that Freeman family, because they’ve suffered enough throughout this whole ordeal,” said Nobles.

Anyone with any information or evidence pertaining to the Angela Freeman case is encouraged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Two Jones County teens were found this morning at 4:00 a.m.
UPDATE: Jones County Sheriff’s Department finds missing teens
A 37-year-old Hattiesburg man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a train near...
Hattiesburg man struck, killed by train
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after...
Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11

Latest News

The driver of a Mercedes C-300 escaped serious injury Sunday after losing control of the...
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones Co. wreck
City of Hattiesburg memorial ceremony remembers 9/11.
City of Hattiesburg holds 9/11 memorial ceremony
10pm Headlines 9/11
10pm Headlines 9/11
Hattiesburg honors tradition remembering 9/11
Hattiesburg continues tradition, remembers 9/11