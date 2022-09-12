09/12 Ryan’s “Fall-Like?” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

A cold front is moving in, and eventually through, the area which will bring about some nice fall-like weather. It won’t last long, only two nights and an afternoon really, but it’ll be a pleasant little teaser. Today’s cold front won’t bring any rain, but we will see some morning cloud cover linger into the afternoon. By sunset I expect the clouds will be essentially gone and that’ll set us up nicely for the rest of the week. The dry air moves in and dominates, settling in for a long period of time. In fact, we’ll see the same high linger just to our northeast this entire forecast period (10 days). The highest rain chances rise over that period will be Sunday, which right now has a very generous 20% as it looks technically possible we could see a stray shower in the heat of the afternoon. After that, we get another round of slightly drier air, which sets up next week with another dry, sunny start before the rain returns...which won’t be until the end of next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.