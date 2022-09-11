Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Zoo’s sensory day provides peace for those in need

Hattiesburg Zoo goes quiet on Sensory Day
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a quiet day at the Hattiesburg Zoo, but not due to lack of business.

Sept. 11 is one of a few sensory days held at the zoo every year.

On a sensory day, the music played throughout the zoo is turned off, the train whistle is only blown at intersections and and quiet rooms are set up to keep people from being overstimulated.

“I would say that if you have loved ones who need really, really quiet time, first thing in the morning is the best time to come,” Hattiesburg Zoo animal curator Kristen Moore said. “Those days are a lot of fun. We like to see all the people out here enjoying our quiet time.”

Multiple sensory days happen throughout the year.

Other zoo events can be found on their Facebook page.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Two Jones County teens were found this morning at 4:00 a.m.
UPDATE: Jones County Sheriff’s Department finds missing teens
A 37-year-old Hattiesburg man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a train near...
Hattiesburg man struck, killed by train
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after...
Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11

Latest News

Hattiesburg police officers and Hattiesburg firefighters participate in the first "Battle of...
‘Battle of the Badges’ softball game raises money for TEAAM Autism
Participants simulate the 110 floors of the World Trade Center.
City of Petal holds 9/11 ceremonial stair climb
Inaugural Pork Rock Fest debuts in Laurel Saturday.
Pork Rock Fest debuts in Laurel Saturday
Competitors from across the south come to Mississippi to compete.
Brewsky’s hosts Mississippi Arm Wrestling Championship