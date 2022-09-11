Zoo’s sensory day provides peace for those in need

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a quiet day at the Hattiesburg Zoo, but not due to lack of business.

Sept. 11 is one of a few sensory days held at the zoo every year.

On a sensory day, the music played throughout the zoo is turned off, the train whistle is only blown at intersections and and quiet rooms are set up to keep people from being overstimulated.

“I would say that if you have loved ones who need really, really quiet time, first thing in the morning is the best time to come,” Hattiesburg Zoo animal curator Kristen Moore said. “Those days are a lot of fun. We like to see all the people out here enjoying our quiet time.”

Multiple sensory days happen throughout the year.

Other zoo events can be found on their Facebook page.

