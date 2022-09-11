Win Stuff
3rd annual ‘Cruisin’ the Pearl’ raises money for wounded warriors, St. Luke Foundation

For the second consecutive year, 'Cruisin' The Pearl' visited Columbia
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of classic cars and hot dogs were on display at the Columbia Water Park Saturday during an annual event to raise money for Wounded Warriors and the St. Luke Foundation.

The third annual “Cruisin’ the Pearl” featured more than 80 vehicles in a car show.

Several military vehicles also were exhibited in a separate display.

Live music, food and activities for children also were available.

“We are raising money for the Wounded Warriors of Mississippi, so monies go to that, and we have the St. Luke Foundation, which provides wheelchair ramps, just different items for some of our hospice patients,” said Andrea Thompson, community liaison with St. Luke Home Health & Hospice.

Organizers hoped to equal or surpass the $20,000 raised at last year’s event.

