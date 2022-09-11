Win Stuff
Pork Rock Fest debuts in Laurel Saturday

Organizer hopes to see more Pork Rock in future.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Texas Pitmaster BBQ hosted the inaugural Pork Rock Fest Saturday in Laurel.

The event allowed customers to enjoy barbeque while listening to live rock music from artists around the Pine Belt.

“We’re trying to make it very kid-friendly, and just try to bring the community with all the local bands, gives them a little bit of exposure,” said Josh Davidson, event host. “It makes it fun for everybody, especially in the community. It’s going to be a big enough show to where a good part of the community can come out.”

Texas Pitmaster BBQ said it hopes to continue the Pork Rock Fest in 2023.

