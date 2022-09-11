Meditation impacts mental health

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A devoted practitioner said meditation offers many benefits, including a reduction of negative emotions.

“Generally, moving the body around, sweating, learning, and focusing on your breath is generally considered to be positive for your body and mind,” said Daniel Wise, owner/founder of Power Yoga & Movement in Hattiesburg.

According to Healthline.com, meditation also can help build skills to manage stress and increasing self-awareness.

Wise said mediation focuses attention and eliminates jumbled thoughts, enhancing physical and emotional health.

Deep breathing exercises can help lower blood pressure, relieve pain, and improve focus.

“It’s part of your general well-being,” Wise said.

