Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Meditation impacts mental health

Practiced for thousands of years, this simple and inexpensive technique has many advantages.
Meditation provides health benefits, practitioner said.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A devoted practitioner said meditation offers many benefits, including a reduction of negative emotions.

“Generally, moving the body around, sweating, learning, and focusing on your breath is generally considered to be positive for your body and mind,” said Daniel Wise, owner/founder of Power Yoga & Movement in Hattiesburg.

According to Healthline.com, meditation also can help build skills to manage stress and increasing self-awareness.

Wise said mediation focuses attention and eliminates jumbled thoughts, enhancing physical and emotional health.

Deep breathing exercises can help lower blood pressure, relieve pain, and improve focus.

“It’s part of your general well-being,” Wise said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Two Jones County teens were found this morning at 4:00 a.m.
UPDATE: Jones County Sheriff’s Department finds missing teens
A 37-year-old Hattiesburg man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a train near...
Hattiesburg man struck, killed by train
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after...
Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11

Latest News

Meditation can ease stress, practitioner says.
Meditation impacts health
A busy, yet quiet day at the zoo Sunday during a sensory day.
Zoo’s sensory day provides peace for those in need
Zoo goes quiet on Sensory Day
Zoo goes quiet on Sensory Day
Meditation impacts mental health
Meditation impacts mental health