Library Day celebrated at the Hattiesburg Zoo

Hattiesburg Zoo hosted Hattiesburg library Saturday
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Usually, it’s the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, and Forrest County that plays host to folks.

Saturday, it was the library’s turn to pay the visit.

Partnering with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Library Science program, the HPFC brought Saturday a bit of dancing, some crafts and a slew of children’s stories paid a visit to the Hattiesburg Zoo for the first time Saturday.

“It was definitely so much more fun to actually get outside the library to go into the community, to get new people in to see what we provide, Youth Services Librarian Deborah White said.

“I think we had a lot of good feedback (Saturday), like ‘We didn’t know the library did this,’ and ‘We’re from out of town, and our library doesn’t do things like this.’” We just loved it so much.”

The library plans on continuing such events in the near future.

