HubCon and its games return to Hattiesburg

HubCon returns for its annual Pine Belt visit
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:57 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A hit for more than 30 years, HubCon returned to Hattiesburg this weekend for its annual visit.

Centered around board games, the event is being held at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.

Doors will be open until 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20.

