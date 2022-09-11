Hattiesburg water tests safe for consumption

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than a thousand Hattiesburg residents have clean drinking water again.

Water service had been compromised Friday when a water main was broken near the 28th Avenue bridge construction site.

Repairs were wrapped up Saturday morning and water pressure restored, but affected customers were asked to boil water before drinking as a precautionary effort.

After water was restored Saturday to the affected area around the North 28th Avenue corridor, water officials collected samples to be tested and to ensure water quality.

On Sunday, those test returned as all clear.

The businesses and residents in the following areas no longer need to boil water before consumption as a precaution:

North 28th Avenue, between Sims Road and West Seventh Street

Service Drive, between McClain Drive and West 4th Street

North 26th Avenue, between Mississippi 42 and U.S. 49

North 26th Avenue, 6000 block extending south to West Fourth Street.

