Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg water tests safe for consumption

Sample tests came back all clear Sunday for the Hattiesburg water being delivered to the North...
Sample tests came back all clear Sunday for the Hattiesburg water being delivered to the North 28th Avenue area.(City of Hattiesburg)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than a thousand Hattiesburg residents have clean drinking water again.

Water service had been compromised Friday when a water main was broken near the 28th Avenue bridge construction site.

Repairs were wrapped up Saturday morning and water pressure restored, but affected customers were asked to boil water before drinking as a precautionary effort.

After water was restored Saturday to the affected area around the North 28th Avenue corridor, water officials collected samples to be tested and to ensure water quality.

On Sunday, those test returned as all clear.

The businesses and residents in the following areas no longer need to boil water before consumption as a precaution:

  • North 28th Avenue, between Sims Road and West Seventh Street
  • Service Drive, between McClain Drive and West 4th Street
  • North 26th Avenue, between Mississippi 42 and U.S. 49
  • North 26th Avenue, 6000 block extending south to West Fourth Street.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, on...
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. teens
Two Jones County teens were found this morning at 4:00 a.m.
UPDATE: Jones County Sheriff’s Department finds missing teens
A 37-year-old Hattiesburg man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a train near...
Hattiesburg man struck, killed by train
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after...
Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11

Latest News

Hattiesburg police, firefighters combine for softball fundraiser
Hattiesburg police, firefighters combine for softball fundraiser
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, on...
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. teens
HubCon returns to Pine Belt for its annual visit.
HubCon and its games return to Hattiesburg
HubCon returns to Pine Belt for its annual visit.
HubCon returns for its annual visit