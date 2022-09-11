Hattiesburg completes repairs to water system

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than a thousand Hattiesburg residents saw their water restored Saturday after being without for more than 24 hours following a water main break Friday morning.

The City of Hattiesburg said repairs had been finished Saturday morning on a 20-inch water main that had been hit and cracked near the construction site of the 28th Avenue bridge.

Water service has been restored to:

North 28th Avenue, between Sims Road and West Seventh Street

Service Drive, between McClain Drive and West Fourth Street

North 26th Avenue, between U.S. 42 and U.S. 49

North 26th Avenue, 6000 block extending south to West Fourth Street.

All water customers in Friday’s impacted area had been under a self-imposed, precautionary boil water notice.

Should residents need additional information or updates, please visit //hattiesburgms.com/news or facebook.com/cityofhattiesburg.

