Hattiesburg completes repairs to water system

Water returned to home, businesses that had been without for more than 24 hours
More than a thousand Hattiesburg residents saw water service return Saturday morning.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than a thousand Hattiesburg residents saw their water restored Saturday after being without for more than 24 hours following a water main break Friday morning.

The City of Hattiesburg said repairs had been finished Saturday morning on a 20-inch water main that had been hit and cracked near the construction site of the 28th Avenue bridge.

Water service has been restored to:

  • North 28th Avenue, between Sims Road and West Seventh Street
  • Service Drive, between McClain Drive and West Fourth Street
  • North 26th Avenue, between U.S. 42 and U.S. 49
  • North 26th Avenue, 6000 block extending south to West Fourth Street.

All water customers in Friday’s impacted area had been under a self-imposed, precautionary boil water notice.

Should residents need additional information or updates, please visit //hattiesburgms.com/news or facebook.com/cityofhattiesburg.

