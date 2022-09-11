Hattiesburg completes repairs to water system
Water returned to home, businesses that had been without for more than 24 hours
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than a thousand Hattiesburg residents saw their water restored Saturday after being without for more than 24 hours following a water main break Friday morning.
The City of Hattiesburg said repairs had been finished Saturday morning on a 20-inch water main that had been hit and cracked near the construction site of the 28th Avenue bridge.
Water service has been restored to:
- North 28th Avenue, between Sims Road and West Seventh Street
- Service Drive, between McClain Drive and West Fourth Street
- North 26th Avenue, between U.S. 42 and U.S. 49
- North 26th Avenue, 6000 block extending south to West Fourth Street.
All water customers in Friday’s impacted area had been under a self-imposed, precautionary boil water notice.
Should residents need additional information or updates, please visit //hattiesburgms.com/news or facebook.com/cityofhattiesburg.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.