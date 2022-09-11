Win Stuff
City of Petal holds 9/11 ceremonial stair climb

Petal stair climb honors 9-11 responders
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - To honor the first responders lost from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Petal first responders and residents participated in their annual benefit stair climb.

Participants climbed up and down the bleachers of Panther Stadium 24 times, simulating the 110 floors of the World Trade Center.

“This is just our way of keeping the goal and keeping the memory of those people going,” said Petal Fire Department Battalion Chief Brett Chennault. “It’s something that we swore 21 years ago we’d never forget, and that’s our plan, to just help people keep remembering. If we can get together once a year, show some unity, bring it all back together with some patriotism. that’s what we’re about.”

Fatigue kicks in early for the participants, especially for the firefighters who wear all of their equipment, but they continue to push for the bigger picture.

“You definitely want to start thinking about taking your gear off, taking the jacket off, taking your pack off, but then you start thinking about the sacrifices made ahead of you.,” said Petal Fire Department Captain Austin Bolan.

“You just keep going and you just sort of keep in mind the men and the women (who) sacrificed and pushed all the way through, finished the job and saw it to the end.”

This tradition comes with a heavy heart, but the participants are happy to honor those who sacrificed all.

“I’m just thankful we’re able to do this,” said Bolan. “I’m very grateful and very thankful.”

Proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the Local Legends organization.

