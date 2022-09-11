Brewsky’s hosts Mississippi Arm Wrestling Championship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Competitors from across the South congregated in Hattiesburg for the Mississippi Arm Wrestling Championship.

Brewsky’s was packed with competitors and supporters from surrounding areas, such as Texas, Florida and Alabama.

“The camaraderie, the friendships, it’s just really progressed over the past five years,” said Chuck Ryder, an arm wrestler from Dothan, Ala. “It’s blown up,”

“I mean, look at (Saturday). It’s a huge venue. No one even hears about arm wrestling, but it’s starting to get out there. So, it’s a good thing.”

Men and women competed through multiple weight classes, with the top three finishers from each group receiving prizes.

